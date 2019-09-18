Flint Police Chief Timothy Johnson involved in shooting on city's south side

(9/18/2019) - Flint Police Chief Timothy Johnson has been involved in a shooting on the city's south side on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting took place in the area of Wood Lane and Lynn Street on the city's south side. Flint Police Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth confirmed Johnson was involved in the incident.

Johnson was in the area when he saw a shooting take place at the Ten Eleven Party Store in the 3200 block of Lippincott Boulevard near the scene around 4 p.m.

Booth said Johnson intervened in the incident and shot one or both of the suspects. Both were in custody Wednesday evening and one was taken to Hurley Medical Center for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Johnson was not injured.

The Flint Police Department, Burton Police Department and Michigan State Police were at the scene investigating Wednesday evening.

The party store scene is located just across the city limit in Burton, so Burton police are investigating that scene. Flint police are investigating the scene on Wood Lane, where Johnson allegedly got involved.