Police investigating suspicious death of 13-month-old from Owosso

(1/2/2020) - Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 13-month-old child from Owosso.

Officers from the Owosso Police Department were called on Nov. 20 to the home of a child not breathing. The toddler was transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing and was listed in critical condition.

The child was taken off life support on Dec. 30 and died, according to police.

The Owosso Police Department is awaiting the results of an autopsy as investigators continuing working on the case.

