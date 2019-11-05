Police investigating teacher's possible assault of 11-year-old at McMonagle Elementary

(11/5/2019) - "It was yanking, pulling, at some point, the 5th grader fell to the ground or was thrown to the ground, we're not sure," Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Terence Green explained.

He said that's the way a mother and father describe how their 11-year-old was treated by a teacher last Thursday at McMonagle Elementary, in the Westwood Heights School District.

"They complained the child has some bruises, but we requested they bring the child in so we can view those ourselves," he added.

The student's parents also told police that the altercation happened in the hallway outside of a classroom, explaining other students may have witnessed it.

As investigators work to interview everyone, the Chief said they're hearing conflicting accounts.

"Right now, preliminarily we're getting information that the student became unruly, refused to follow some direct orders that were given," he explained.

In a statement, the Superintendent said they're investigating an incident they say happened on Friday, not Thursday, adding "The staff member is on paid administrative leave, pending the conclusion of the investigation."

Chief Green said the teacher denied the assault. But he explained, even if the teacher just put her hands on the girl, that's not okay. And, if it was more severe than that, she'll likely face assault charges.

"I'm not sure what the school's policies and procedures are on handling unruly kids, but if I was a parent and - I would be concerned, very concerned if it was my child," Chief Green said.