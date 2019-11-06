Police investigating why car drove off Genesee Road into C.S. Mott Lake, killing 2

(11/6/2019) - Damage to the guardrail, cones and police tape on Genesee Road indicate where Genesee Township Police said a driver ran off the road Tuesday evening.

"We don't know at this point whether it was a medical, it was drugs or anything else," Chief John Mullaly said.

But, he explained 9-1-1 received two to three calls just before the crash. He explained the calls were from concerned people saying the Pontiac Grand Prix had been all over the road.

As the driver went flying into C.S. Mott Lake just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, the Chief said he hit a Genesee Township man fishing on the embankment.

The Chief explained two other fisherman were just feet away.

It's not clear at this point if the man drowned or was killed by the car's impact.

"There was a real strong current and he had went around and we found the body on the west side of the lake," Chief Mullaly said.

The driver was also killed. The Chief said he's from Genesee Township, too. He believes both men are in their 50s.

"Here's a guy that's fishing and loses his life from a car that jumps a guardrail and hits him while he's fishing, it's unheard of," Chief Mullaly said. "But,these are the types of things we've been dealing with lately."

Since August, Genesee Township has seen a considerable uptick in traffic crashes and many of those have been deadly.

"These have been all over and the circumstances have been different on each one," he explained. "It's just a rash. I mean, it seems like one starts, another one happens, right after it."

Adding to the already catastrophic situation, the car landed on a cage protecting a 16 inch water main. That had to be shut down for fear it would explode. The chief said for several hours, about 5,000 homes and businesses were without water.

The autopsies are expected to be completed this week. Toxicology reports could take 30 to 60 days, according to the Chief.