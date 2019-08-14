Police issue Endangered Missing Advisory for missing 6-month-old

(8/13/2019) - Police are looking for a missing 6-month-old baby who they believe is in danger.

Michigan State Police say Myah Leigh Breed is with her biological father, Michael Breed. He does not have legal custody of Myah and is refusing to bring her back.

They were last seen in the 5300 block of Flushing Road in Flushing.

Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Myah, who has brown hair and brown eyes. She and her father are believed to be in a 2007 Grey Chevrolet Aveo with license plate DXD7599.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call the Burton Police Department at 810-742-2542 ext. 2214 or 911.