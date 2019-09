(9/6/2019) - Police are asking for help finding a 13-year-old missing from the northern Detroit suburb of Roseville since Thursday.

The Roseville Police Department in Macomb County says Tyler Sawyer was last seen around 4 p.m. and his parents reported him missing.

Investigators believe he left school Thursday afternoon and didn't return home. They don't believe Sawyer is the victim of a crime, however.

Anyone with information should call Roseville police at 586-447-4483.