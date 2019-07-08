Police looking for 2 suspects accused of shooting 6 people on Clio Road

(7/8/2019) - Police have narrowed their search to two suspects accused of shooting six people at a BP gas station on Clio Road in Flint early Sunday.

Investigators have not identified the suspects, but they are working with prosecutors to obtain arrest warrants and formal criminal charges related to the case.

The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Clio Road on Flint's north side, according to Michigan State Police.

All of the victims, who are between the ages of 18 and 42, showed up at area hospitals in private vehicles. One was listed in critical condition Monday, two were in serious condition and three were in good condition.

The sixth victim was identified on Monday.

Police have not released information about what led to the shooter. They have ruled out a gang-related hit, however.