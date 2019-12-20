Police looking for 2 suspects who tried to steal ATM from Consumers Energy

(12/20/2019) - Police are looking for two men accused of trying to steal an ATM from the lobby of the Consumers Energy building on Court Street in Flint.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects in the building at 3201 E. Court St. around 9:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities say they broke the glass to access the entry vestibule and attempted to take the ATM.

The suspects ended up leaving without the ATM because it is too heavy for two people to carry, according to investigators.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. A $1,000 reward is available for information leading to the suspects.

