Police looking for 2-year-old missing in Oscoda County

(7/15/2019) - Authorities are asking for help finding a 2-year-old girl who disappeared Monday morning while camping in Oscoda County.

Gabrielle Vitale was last seen around 8:15 a.m. on Reber Road near M-33 in Comins Township.

Her family is from the Monroe area and they are camping in Oscoda County since last week. Family members were packing up and preparing to leave when they lost track of her.

Gabrielle was last seen wearing a pink zip-up coat, a gray shirt, pink bottoms and tennis shoes.

The Oscoda County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police and Michigan Department of Natural Resources have joined the search for Gabrielle. A helicopter is flying overhead to help search crews, including K-9s, on the ground.

Anyone with information should call Oscoda Central Dispatch at 989-826-3214.