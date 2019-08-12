Police looking for 56-year-old man missing from Hemlock area

(8/12/2019) - Police are asking for help finding a missing 56-year-old man last seen in Hemlock on Friday.

Anthony Light was last seen around 8 p.m. Friday at his residence. His dark blue or black Toyota Tacoma pickup truck also is missing, along with his ATV and trailer, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office.

Police believe he may be out a heavily wooded or rural area somewhere.

Light is 6 feet tall and 250 to 260 pounds with brown or hazel eyes and gray hair. Anyone who sees him should call the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office at 989-790-5456 or Michigan State Police.