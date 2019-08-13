Police looking for 6-month-old girl likely kidnapped by her father

(8/13/2019) - Police issued an endangered missing alert for a missing 6-month-old last seen with her biological father, who does not have legal custody of her.

Myah Leigh Breed was last seen in the 5300 block of Flushing Road with her father, Michael Breed. Michigan State Police say he is refusing to return her to her legal guardians.

He is likely driving a gray Chevrolet Aveo with license plate number DXD7599.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911 or the Burton Police Department at 810-742-2542 ext. 2214.