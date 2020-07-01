Advertisement

Police looking for Saginaw man last seen nearly a year ago

Gregory Green was last seen in August 2019.
Gregory Green was last seen in August 2019. (WJRT)
By ABC12 News Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(7/1/2020) - Police are asking for help finding a 61-year-old Saginaw man last seen nearly a year ago.

Gregory Green, who also goes by Billy Green or Billy King, was last seen in August 2019 and last spoke with loved ones in September 2019.

His last known address was in the Saginaw area and there was an unconfirmed sighting of him in Saginaw last December, according to Michigan State Police.

He was last known to drive a white pickup truck and the gray pickup truck.

Anyone with information on Green's whereabouts should call the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555.

Latest News

Coronavirus Local

Mid-Michigan bar owner not surprised by latest executive order, calls 2020 “a wrap”

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Elisse Ramey
Wednesday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order that drastically affects bars, night clubs and strip clubs.

Flint Water Emergency

Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for July

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Produce expected to be available to families in July includes apples, onions, potatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, zucchini, tomatoes, lettuce, asparagus, cabbage or celery, sour cream, French onion dip, white milk, chocolate milks, strawberry milk, cottage cheese and cream cheese.

News

Coronavirus pandemic affects Mid-Michigan fire departments

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
“I believe even full-time fire departments are hurting for applicants,” said Burton Fire Chief Kirk Wilkinson.

Community

Frankenmuth teen urges community to address issue of racism

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
"I’d say two weeks after George Floyd was murdered, so this was the height of everything that was happening on social media. The Black Lives Matter movement was amplified as loud as it could possibly be and I was just very upset as I drove through town and there was no support voiced whatsoever,”said 19 year old activist, Elise Schmidt.

News

Three arrested after Tesla cars stolen off hauler in Flint

Updated: 2 hours ago
This is a recurring recording of ABC12 News at 5 p.m.

Latest News

Crime

Three arrested after Tesla cars stolen off hauler in Flint

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
The three men have been let out of jail, as investigators work to find out if they've done this before and who else might be involved.

Coronavirus

Bay City salon may have exposed 75 clients to coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Anyone who visited the Great American Man Cave at 1900 S. Wenona Ave. from June 23 to 30 should monitor themselves for coronavirus symptoms and potentially get tested, according to the Bay County Health Department.

News

Teachers, parents and students react to Governor Whitmer’s plan to reopen schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Teachers, parents and students are reacting to Governor Whitmer’s news Tuesday regarding the safe reopening of schools come this fall.

Breaking

Michigan bars required to close indoor service again due to coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Bars in much of Lower Michigan are required to close indoor facilities again due to coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Michigan coronavirus cases increase by fewer than 300

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 262 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday. That is the third day out of the past four with fewer than 300 cases.

News

Ally Challenge will be played without fans

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The PGA Tour Champions event is scheduled for July 31 to Aug. 2 at the Grand Blanc Township venue. Fans can watch all three rounds on the Golf Channel, but no fans will be allowed on the course.