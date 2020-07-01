Police looking for Saginaw man last seen nearly a year ago

(7/1/2020) - Police are asking for help finding a 61-year-old Saginaw man last seen nearly a year ago.

Gregory Green, who also goes by Billy Green or Billy King, was last seen in August 2019 and last spoke with loved ones in September 2019.

His last known address was in the Saginaw area and there was an unconfirmed sighting of him in Saginaw last December, according to Michigan State Police.

He was last known to drive a white pickup truck and the gray pickup truck.

Anyone with information on Green's whereabouts should call the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555.