Police looking for arsonist who set fire to brand new Chevy Traverses

Michigan State Police are seeking information about the arson of two Chevrolet Traverses at an Iosco County dealership early Monday. (MGN)
IOSCO COUNTY (WJRT) (6/11/2020) - Police are looking for an arsonist accused of setting fire to a pair of brand new 2020 Chevrolet Traverses at a dealership near East Tawas.

The vehicles, which were valued at more than $80,000, were fully engulfed when police and firefighters arrived at Dean Arbour Chevrolet Cadillac in Iosco County's Baldwin Township just after midnight on Monday.

Both of the Traverses were declared a total loss. Michigan State Police with an arson detection K-9 and East Tawas firefighters determined the fire likely was intentionally set.

The Michigan Arson Reward Program is offering $5,000 for information leading to whoever started the fire. Call the arson tip line at 1-800-44ARSON of the Michigan State Police West Branch Post at 989-345-0956 with any information.

 