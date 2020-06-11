Police looking for arsonist who set fire to brand new Chevy Traverses

(6/11/2020) - Police are looking for an arsonist accused of setting fire to a pair of brand new 2020 Chevrolet Traverses at a dealership near East Tawas.

The vehicles, which were valued at more than $80,000, were fully engulfed when police and firefighters arrived at Dean Arbour Chevrolet Cadillac in Iosco County's Baldwin Township just after midnight on Monday.

Both of the Traverses were declared a total loss. Michigan State Police with an arson detection K-9 and East Tawas firefighters determined the fire likely was intentionally set.

The Michigan Arson Reward Program is offering $5,000 for information leading to whoever started the fire. Call the arson tip line at 1-800-44ARSON of the Michigan State Police West Branch Post at 989-345-0956 with any information.