Police looking for driver involved in 100+ mph chase

(6/6/2019) - The Huron County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help finding a driver, who possibly has ties to Bay City, involved in a 100 mph chase on Tuesday.

A Huron County sheriff's sergeant tried to pull over the 2003 Buick Regal around 9 p.m. for speeding 69 mph in a 55 mph zone near the intersection of Caseville and Berne roads in McKinley Township.

The driver accelerated away from the sergeant and led him on a high speed chase reaching more than 100 mph for over 10 miles. The suspect ran several stop signs to elude police.

At one point, police say the driver threw a can of beer out of the window trying to hit the sergeant's patrol car. Police ended the chase for safety reasons when they approached oncoming traffic.

The sergeant recorded the Illinois license plate number on the car and got a good look at the suspect. The sheriff's office is seeking help finding the car, which may be in the Bay City area.

Anyone with information on the case can call the sheriff's office at 989-269-6500, Huron Central Dispatch anytime at 989-269-6421 or the county's anonymous tip line at 989-269-2861.