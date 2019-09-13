Police looking for hit-and-run driver who critically injured Flint man

(9/13/2019) - A Flint man was listed in critical condition after he was hit by a driver who fled the scene Friday morning.

Police say 22-year-old Rashard Amar-Ramirez Hardy Jr. was walking eastbound on Court Street in the westbound travel lanes near Kelso Street when a vehicle hit him around 7:45 a.m.

The vehicle continued driving west on Court Street after the collision.

An ambulance transported Hardy to Hurley Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition Friday afternoon with head injuries and a broken leg.

Investigators are not sure whether speed, drug use or alcohol contributed to the crash. A description of the hit-and-run vehicle was not available.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Flint police at 810-237-6899.