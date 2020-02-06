Police looking for man accused of double murder, shooting near Detroit

(2/6/2020) - U.S. Marshals are asking the public to look out for a suspected killer who is believed to be armed and dangerous in Michigan.

Kenyel Brown is wanted for the killing of Dorian Patterson and Kimberly Green on Jan. 31 River Rouge near Detroit. Police say he also shot a 44-year-old man.

Authorities say he was listed in critical condition Wednesday but is expected to survive.

Police say Brown has a lengthy criminal record. Anyone who sees him or know where he is staying should call police, the U.S. Marshals Service or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-477-JAIL.