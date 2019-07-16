Police looking for man who smashed windshield on Burton Fire Department car

(7/16/2019) - Police are asking for help identifying the man who smashed the windshield on a Burton Fire Department command car last week.

The Ford Crown Victoria being used as the fire department's administration car was parked outside Station 2 on Belsay Road near Lapeer Road when it was damaged around 3:05 a.m. on July 12.

Investigators say surveillance video shows a male suspect wearing a headlamp on his head used a big rock to smash the windshield. The car's hood also sustained damage.

The suspect walked from the area of Martha Avenue and Roberta Street. Surveillance cameras show him running back toward Roberta Street after the crime.

Police did not share any surveillance images of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Burton police at 810-244-1545 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. Callers can remain anonymous.