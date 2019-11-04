Police find 79-year-old dementia patient missing over 24 hours

(11/4/2019) - Police found a dementia patient who hadn't been seen for more than 24 hours.

Harold Ruedisueli, 79, left his residence in the Villages of Oscoda at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. He was missing until police found him around 3:45 p.m. Monday.

A Sanilac County sheriff deputy found Ruedisueli in the Port Sanilac area.

Police did not say how Ruedisueli got from Oscoda Township to Sanilac County or how he spent the 24 hours that he had been reported missing.