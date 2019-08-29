Police looking for murder suspect from Oakland County

(8/29/2019) - Police are on the lookout for a 32-year-old man charged with a weekend murder in Pontiac.

Lewis Terrelle McNeir, a 32-year-old resident of Pontiac, is wanted on four charges connected to the shooting death of a in the 700 block of Whittemore Street on Sunday.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office found a man lying in the doorway of a residence with two gunshot wounds in the torso. The victim was rushed to McLaren Oakland Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A witness reported seeing McNeir approach the victim and fire three or four gunshots with a silver handgun before running away on foot.

Lewis is facing the following charges:

-- First-degree premeditated murder.

-- Possession of a firearm by a felon.

-- Two counts of carrying a firearm while committing a felony..

Police say McNeir should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. A reward is being offered and tips can be left anonymously.