Police looking for person who took package off Saginaw Township porch

As mid-Michigan families gear up for the holiday season, so are the crooks.

And it seems like security cameras aren't keeping them away...

Yesterday, a Saginaw Township man had his package swiped off his porch.

It was around 2:30 Thursday afternoon, a woman is seen pulling into the driveway, running up to the porch and snatching a package.

With more people shopping online, police say this is something that could happen to anyone.

"I do 75 percent of my shopping on the internet," says Michael Kilger.

He says he has never had a package swiped off his porch, until now. His home security camera alerted him that he had a package delivered, but then his security system alerted him again.

"My phone beeped, i knew I had already had the package delivered and I knew there would be no reason, I went looked on the phone and watched the video, and said hey someone just took my chewy.com package," says Kilger.

The video shows what appears to be a woman taking the box off the porch, getting in what could be a white Nissan Sentra and drives off.

"It wasn't the cost of it, it's now I just don't have trust that I can have something delivered and it will be there when I get home," says Kilger.

Saginaw Township Police have the video and are looking for the woman. A new state law makes stealing mail or packages a one-year misdemeanor for the first offense, but a second offense is a five-year felony.

"We are going to be increasing our attention also, and in neighborhoods this time of year looking for those suspects.," says police chief Don Pussehl.

He has some advice for deterring the so-called porch pirates.

"If they are not home and can't accept the delivery, maybe check with a neighbor and see if the neighbor can take the package in for them or make other arrangements," he says.

Kilger says he plans on getting a lock box to prevent this from happening again.

"I will just have to get to my delivery guys and let them know when they drop something off, just lock the padlock," Kilger says

If you know who the woman is in this video you are asked to give Saginaw Township police a call.

