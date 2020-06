(6/8/2020) - Saginaw Township police are searching for a man who waved a gun during last week's rally.

It happened at the end of the rally near Fashion Square Mall's parking lot. Protesters say a pickup truck driver brandished the weapon while passing by.

He did not point the gun at anyone, but it is illegal to threaten someone with a weapon in Michigan.

People were able to obtain the license plate number and the truck was traced back to an address in Texas.