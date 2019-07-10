Police looking for spray paint vandals in Almont and Mount Pleasant

(7/10/2019) - Police in Almont and the Mount Pleasant area are looking for vandals who spray painted graffiti on a downtown fountain and playground equipment in separate incidents.

The Isabella County Sheriff is looking for help in finding whoever vandalized the playground at Renaissance Academy on Isabella Road just outside Mount Pleasant around July 8 or 9.

The vandals used spray paint to paint on equipment and several other areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Isabella County Sheriff or message them on Facebook.

The village of Almont's Downtown Development Authority is asking for help finding whoever spray painted symbols on a fountain and the sidewalks in a pocket park.

Anyone with information should reach out to the Almont Police Department.