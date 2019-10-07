Police looking for suspect who broke into Linwood convenience store

(10/7/2019) - Police are looking for a man who broke into a Linwood convenience store early Saturday and stole money.

The man was caught on surveillance cameras around 2:05 a.m. at Ricker's M-13 Market at 503 N. Huron Road.

Authorities say the suspect smashed the front door and stole and undisclosed amount of cash from inside the business. He was last seen fleeing west on Anderson Road in an unknown vehicle.

He is described as a white male with facial hair wearing a dark-colored jacket with a hood.

CrimeStoppers of Bay County is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the suspect. Call 1-800-422-JAIL with any tips, which can be left anonymously.