Police looking for suspect who robbed Valero gas station in Durand

(5/22/2019) - Police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect in a May 15 armed robbery in Durand.

The suspect walked into the Valero gas station at 8982 E. Lansing Road around 3:30 a.m. He went to the back office and confronted the night clerk with a weapon.

He walked the clerk up to the cash register in the front and demanded the clerk open it. The suspect fled the store on foot with an undetermined amount of money.

Michigan State Police investigators describe the suspect as a male about 5-foot-7 with a thin build. He was wearing a face covering during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Michigan State Police.