Police looking for suspects in Buena Vista murder case

(9/24/2019) - Police in Buena Vista Township are asking the public's assistance as they investigate a man's death.

He was shot just walking distance from the police department around 10:45 p.m. Friday and the search for suspects continues.

"Possible home invasion, several people fighting both inside and outside the apartment, the call was later updated that there was a shot fired," said Sara Yant, a Buena Vista Police detective.

The shooting happened at the Mapleview Apartments in Buena Vista Township, which is directly behind the Buena Vista Public Safety Department.

"Found the victim in the parking lot, he was still talking, he was laying on the ground saying he had been shot in the stomach," Yant said.

Daishun Wright, 23, was taken to the hospital, where he died.

"There were several people on the scene, and with how many people that were fighting, he had reportedly come over and he was the one that came into the house uninvited on the home invasion, and was fighting several people prior to this shooting incident," Yant said.

She said while there were a lot of people gathered in that area, police haven't found a witness to the shooting.

"No one is saying that they saw him being shot, everyone is saying they heard a shot and that everyone came outside and found him laying on the ground," Yant said.

Several people who were there have been questioned.

"We having trouble getting information and the information we are getting is opposing information," Yant said.

The apartment where people were gathered was searched, but a firearm was not found.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Buena Vista Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.