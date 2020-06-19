Police looking for suspects who attacked Macy's employee at Genesee Valley Center

(6/19/2020) - Flint Township police are asking for help identifying the suspect in an attack recorded on video inside the Macy's store at the Genesee Valley Center mall.

The Flint Township Police Department responded to the store around 5:45 p.m. Monday to investigate reports of the assault. Police say a young black male attacked an employee and fled with another person.

Police have seen videos from Macy's surveillance cameras and a video shared widely on social media.

Anyone who identify the suspect in the assault or the second person who recorded the incident on video is asked to call Flint Township police at 810-600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Macy's issued the following statement about the incident:

"We are deeply saddened about the incident that took place on Monday at Macy’s Genesee Valley as the safety of Macy’s customers and colleagues is our top priority. Violence in the workplace of any kind is unacceptable. All the materials from the evening have been reviewed and it is clear that the attack was unprovoked. We are working closely with local authorities on this investigation, and will defer any further comments about the case to them per policy.

Since this event, Macy’s and mall management have added additional security to ensure our customers and colleagues can safely enjoy their shopping experience."