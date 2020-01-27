Police looking for two missing teenage girls from Shiawassee County

(1/27/2020) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding two missing teenage girls who may have run away with a 15-year-old boy.

Frankie Jade Beals and Elizabeth Ann Lang, both 15, were last seen on Sunday.

Beals, who is from Laingsburg, is 5-foot-1 and 130 pounds with purple hair. Lang, who is from Perry, is 5-foot-5 and 110 pounds with red and brown hair.

They may be with Aaron Oski of Clinton County, who also has been reported missing. All three are listed with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Anyone with information on the teens should call the sheriff's office at 989-743-3411 ext. 7223.