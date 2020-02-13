Police looking for victims of U.P. man accused of making child pornography

(2/13/2020) - Police are looking for victims of an Upper Peninsula man who was arrested Wednesday and charged with making child pornography.

The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office says the suspect, 47-year-old Duane Richard Forrest, was arrested Wednesday after investigators served a search warrant at his address on Tweed Street in Sault Ste. Marie.

Police say they discovered evidence of several crimes. Forrest was arraigned Thursday on the following charges:

-- Three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct against a child.

-- Three counts of producing child sexually abusive material.

-- Three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct against a child.

-- Three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a child.

-- Two counts of accosting a child for immoral purposes.

He remained in the Chippewa County Jail after arraignment on $1 million bond.

The sheriff's office says Forrest began manufacturing child pornography outside the city of Sault Ste. Marie and later moved into the city. However, he also lived in an undisclosed town in the Lower Peninsula for a while.

Investigators have identified some victims of criminal sexual conduct and child pornography. The sheriff's office is working with federal Homeland Security Investigations agents to identify more victims.

Anyone with information on Forrest or any potential victims should call the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office at 906-635-6355.