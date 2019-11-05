Police officer credited with saving man from overturned car partially submerged in water

(11/5/2019) - A driver is safe after tumbling over a guardrail on Stanley Road near Mt. Morris and landing partially submerged in Brent Run Creek.

An officer from the Mt. Morris City Police Department waded waist deep into the freezing water to rescue the man, according to Police Chief Keith Becker.

The man was driving east on Stanley Road when he hit the guardrail just east of Clio Road. The car overturned and fell 15 to 20 feet below the road surface into the creek.

The car landed upside down on its hood with all of the windows under water.

The Mt. Morris officer ran down the bank into the water and helped the driver out of the car. The driver was transported to an area hospital, but Becker said he wasn't suffering any visible injuries.

The police officer did not report any injuries.

Becker said he's never seen a better rescue effort in all his years of law enforcement work.