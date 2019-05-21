Police officer saves 3-month-old's life with CPR

(5/21/2019) - Pinconning Police Sgt. Terry Spencer was awarded Monday for saving a 3-month-old baby's life in March by performing CPR.

Spencer received a Life Saving Award from during the Pinconning City Council meeting for saving the baby on March 25.

He was dispatched around 10:35 a.m. to a report of a baby not breathing. He found a caregiver screaming frantically for help while performing CPR when he arrived.

Spencer discovered the baby was turning blue, not breathing and did not have a heartbeat or any signs of life. He took over CPR from the caregiver, performing chest compressions and rescue breathing.

The baby remained unresponsive for five minutes before Spencer detected a heartbeat and the baby started breathing. The Pinconning Fraser Fire Department joined the first aid effort until an ambulance arrived.

The baby was admitted to a local hospital and received treatment for several days before getting released. Pinconning City Manager Dawn Hoder said the baby is doing well now.

Spencer has CPR certification from the American Red Cross and receives regular recertifications with the Pinconning Fraser Fire Department and Northern Bay Ambulance.