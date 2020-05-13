Police planning larger presence for Michigan Capitol protest set for Thursday

(5/13/2020) - Hundreds of demonstrators -- some armed -- protesting the governor's "Stay at Home" Order swarmed the Michigan Capitol in Lansing a couple weeks ago.

Protesters are planning another event outside the Michigan Capitol, but police say they will have a larger presence this time.

A few dozen of them even made their way inside the Capitol Rotunda.

The scene could be repeated Thursday, as another protest is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

This time, police are planning to have a larger presence. Officers will be posted up all across the Capitol complex tensions around Michigan over coronavirus restrictions reach a boiling point.

Thursday's demonstration is organized by "United for Liberty," which has coordinated the last few rallies. Organizers say their message is simple: end the lockdown and reopen the economy.

But last time, some protesters carried guns and offensive signs in and near the Capitol building. A few lawmakers have said they felt threatened.

"The way those weapons were used in the Capitol showed us that guns don't belong in our Capitol, and that is not a new or novel idea," said Democrat State Rep. Vanessa Guerra of Saginaw. "Plenty of other states, Florida, Ohio -- certainly our federal capitol -- you are not allowed guns."

She plans to ask Michigan State Police for an escort at the Capitol during the protest.

Republican State Sen. Ken Horn of Frankenmuth said he's not concerned for his own safety, but he hopes protesters will leave their guns at home. He added that the Capitol has an "Open Carry Day" in September.

"That is the perfect day to demonstrate that you have the right to open carry," Horn said. "It just doesn't make a lot of sense to me to demonstrate that right on a day when we are protesting something else. So don't let the message get diluted. Let the governor hear what you are thinking."

A Metro Detroit senator has introduced a resolution calling for a ban on guns inside the Capitol building. It comes just days after the Michigan Capitol Commission postponed a vote on the matter and appointed a committee to gather more information.

Democrat Dayna Polehanki of Livonia said that move is simply unacceptable.

"No more deliberation. There is nothing more to study," she said. "The Capitol Commission must act now to prohibit guns in the Capitol to avoid a catastrophic incident."