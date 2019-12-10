Police raid 2 businesses accused of selling marijuana illegally

(12/10/2019) - Police raided two Genesee County businesses accused of selling marijuana with the proper state licenses.

Search warrants were served at all two businesses Tuesday amid an investigation into violations Michigan's 2016 and 2018 marijuana laws. They were:

-- Liberty Meds Lounge at 3100 N. Center Road.

-- The Rec Center at 8033 N. Dort Highway.

Police from Flint and Genesee townships and the Michigan State Police Marijuana and Tobacco Investigation Section participated in the raids.

No criminal charges were announced in connection with the search warrants. Michigan State Police were continuing the investigation Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they remain vigilant for businesses or individuals producing or selling unlicensed and black market marijuana around Michigan.