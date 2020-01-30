Police raid 2 businesses allegedly selling marijuana without a license

(1/30/2020) - Michigan State Police raided two Genesee County businesses accused of selling marijuana without the proper state licenses.

Investigators from the Marijuana and Tobacco Investigation Section served search warrants at Bedrock Lounge and Highly Sociable, which both are located on South Dort Highway in Flint.

Police say both businesses were out of compliance with Michigan's 2016 and 2018 marijuana laws.

Investigators did not say whether anyone was facing charges related to the businesses or what evidence was removed while they served the warrants.

The MTIS investigates businesses that cultivate, manufacture and distribute unlicensed marijuana products.