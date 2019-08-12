Police ramping up drunken driving patrols across Michigan for Labor Day

(8/12/2019) - Police across Michigan are ramping up patrols ahead of the Labor Day holiday this week in hopes of averting tragedies.

Law enforcement from 90 agencies in Michigan are encouraging drivers to celebrate the end of summer safely with smart decisions.

Last Labor Day, there were 12 deadly crashes in Michigan, six of which were due to alcohol.

The federally funded Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign kicks off on Wednesday and runs through Sept. 2. Motorists will see increased law enforcement on the roads during the two-week campaign.

Officers will be looking for drivers impaired by alcohol, marijuana and prescription drugs. Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser said drivers can't automatically get behind the wheel just because they have a doctor's prescription.