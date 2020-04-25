Police recover body of boy who vanished while fishing

(4/25/20) - State Police have recovered the body of a 6-year-old boy who went missing nearly a month ago while fishing with his father in southeastern Michigan.

WWJ-AM reports a family member discovered the body of Jaxon Oaks in the Huron River on Friday.

The boy and his father, 29-year-old Justin Oaks, vanished during a fishing trip in South Rockwood on March 29. They were boating on the Huron River between Lake Erie and the I-75 overpass. Their boat was recovered April 5. Police say Justin’s body was located at the mouth of Lake Erie on April 13.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WWJ-AM.)

