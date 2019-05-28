Police say Mt. Morris Township home explosion caused by marijuana resin extraction

(05/28/2019) - Police believe a marijuana resin extraction gone wrong caused an explosion at a Mt. Morris Township house on Monday that left two men badly burned.

Fire crews were called out around 6 p.m. Monday night to the 6300 block of Flushing Road after neighbors heard the explosion and found the house on fire.

Firefighters were told by the homeowner Monday night the cause of the explosion could have been caused by a leaky propane tank inside of the garage.

"The homeowner statement is they thought they could smell something and somebody went to light up a cigarette or something like that and there was an explosion," said Mt. Morris Station 2 Fire Chief Rick Johnson.

Since then, Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Terence Green said evidence was found that the people inside the house were trying to separate the plant resin by butane extraction.

While recreational and medical marijuana use is legal in the state, extracting resin is not only highly dangerous but also illegal.

Three people were taken in for questioning but later released as the investigation continued.

A neighbor across the street said it's typically a quiet neighborhood. He was out mowing his lawn when he heard the explosion and ran over to help.

"We weren't sure if it was a gas explosion, but it was an explosion of some sort,” said Jeff Palovich. “The garage door was about 60 to 75 feet away from the garage door and the entire back side was engulfed."

Johnson said regardless of what was going on inside the house, any use of gas within a confined space could have similar results to what happened Monday night.

"It's a commonsense issue,” said Johnson. “Anything that's going to emit a type of gas, even a stove in your house, you have to check it every once in a while."

The Michigan State Fire Marshal and members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are still investigating the situation.