Grand Blanc Township Police search for hit & run driver in stolen vehicle

(08/17/19)- Grand Blanc Township police search for hit & run driver that left a man hospitalized.

It happened Friday morning around 5 at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Center Road.

When officers arrived at the scene they found one of the vehicles on fire-- that driver trapped inside.

They freed the 77 year old man before the car became fully engulfed.

Police are still looking for the at fault driver-- who took off.

He was driving a 2020 GMC pickup truck that was stolen from Flint.

Contact police if you have any information.

