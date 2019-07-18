Police search for missing Lapeer County teen with special needs

(7/18/19) - Police in Lapeer County said they were searching for a missing teenager with special needs.

Metamora Township police said 19-year-old Sarah Anita Hobbs was last seen at her home Monday morning.

Her parents reported her missing Tuesday afternoon.

Police said an extensive ground and air search was done for Hobbs, who was believed to have run away from home.

The department was asking people who live in Southern Lapeer County and Northern Oakland County to check their property and outbuildings.

They said Hobbs could be wearing grey sweatpants, a black jacket, and blue and pink tennis shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call Metamora Twp. police at 810-678-3657 or Lapeer Central Dispatch at 810-667-0292 or 911.