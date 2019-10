(10/26/19)- Have you seen this girl?

15 year old Ashley Nelson has been missing since 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

She was last seen at her home in the Kochville area in Saginaw County.

Ashley has long brown hair, hazel eyes, is 5 feet tall and about a hundred pounds.

She was last seen in a black coat with a hood, skinny jeans, and Nike slides, possibly carrying a white backpack.

She does not have her phone.

if you have any information on Ashley's whereabouts, contact the Saginaw County Sheriff.