Police searching for Pontiac man last seen on Thanksgiving

(1/8/2020) - Police in Oakland County are asking for help finding a 51-year-old man from Pontiac last seen on Thanksgiving Day.

Robert Albert Griswold spent the day with family on Nov. 28 and then disappeared. He has schizophrenia, suicidal tendencies and a history of drug abuse, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Police say Griswold had been receiving treatment at a facility in the Detroit area but checked himself out before Thanksgiving. Family members told police he made suicidal statements on Thanksgiving.

Griswold is described as 5-foot-9, 150 pounds and bald. He doesn't own a cell phone or a vehicle.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to leave anonymous tips. A $1,000 is available.