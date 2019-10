(10/19/19)- Buena Vista Township police are searching for a man with Alzheimer's who walked away from his home Saturday afternoon.

Herbert Tinsley left his home on Baldwin Street around 3:45 pm.

He was wearing A black jacket with the letters POLO on it.

He was also wearing black slip on shoes, a black fedora hat, and gray khaki pants.

He is 6 ft 2 inches and weighs 160 pounds.

if located, please contact 911 immediately.