State Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Flint

(6/27/20) - Michigan State Police is asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen in Flint.

Michigan State Police sent out an Endangered Missing Advisory Saturday morning for Haylie Torres-Peterson. Troopers said she was last seen on the 2000 block of Alpha Way.

Troopers said she is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 70 pounds. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a pink or teal shirt with brown Khaki's with holes in the knees and no shoes.

Law enforcement said that the teen was last seen leaving a residence looking for her cat.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the Flint Police Department.