Report: 17-year-old Mount Pleasant boy last seen May 6

(6/6/2019) - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is seeking help finding a 17-year-old Mount Pleasant boy.

Joshua Detty may still be in the area, or he may have traveled to Flint, according to a missing advisory distributed by the organization.

Detty was reported missing on May 6. He has black hair, brown eyes, stand 5-foot-7-inches and weighs around 150 pounds. He has a tattoo on his right shoulder.

Anyone having information is asked to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or Mount Pleasant police at (989) 779-9111.