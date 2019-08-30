Police searching for missing 75-year-old man near Port Austin

(8/30/2019) - Police are looking for a 75-year-old man missing from the Grindstone area of Huron County since earlier this week.

Albert Wright lives alone on Bluff Road east of Port Austin. Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said Wright is in poor health and lacks his own means of transportation.

A man contacting area residents on behalf of a church met Wright on Tuesday. The man believed Wright doesn't have much family in the area and hadn't eaten in a few days.

Wright was missing Thursday when the Port Austin Police Department and a sheriff deputy visited the home. Police are concerned about Wright's well-being and want to know where he is.

He was last seen wearing red sweatpants and a red sweatshirt with gray stripes on the sleeves.

Police already searched Wright's property in the Grindstone area and the waterfront near his residence. More searches are planned in the area on Friday.

Hanson believes someone may have picked up Wright to take care of him. Anyone who knows where Wright is should call Huron Central Dispatch at 989-269-6421.