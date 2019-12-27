Police searching for missing Ogemaw County man with dementia

(12/27/2019) - Police were looking for a 60-year-old man missing from Ogemaw County.

Glen David Gariepy was last seen on Christmas night. Ogemaw County Sheriff Howie Hanft said he was involved in a minor accident in the evening, but did not report any injuries.

Gariepy walked away from the scene and his parents told investigators he was last seen walking on Campbell Road later Christmas night. A witness stopped to offer Gariepy help, but he told them he was OK.

Hanft said Gariepy is known to suffer from dementia.

The sheriff's office was searching for Gariepy in the area of Campbell and Heath roads on Friday evening. Anyone with information on Gariepy's whereabouts is asked to call the Ogemaw County Sheriff's Office.