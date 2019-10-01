Police seek arrest warrant after Imlay City man dies in trench collapse

(10/1/2019) - Police are seeking an arrest warrant after determining a man who died in an Imlay City trench collapse suffered head injuries before falling into the hole.

An autopsy conducted by the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office shows 38-year-old Craig Earl Wagner Jr. died after getting hit by an excavator working at the scene, according to the Imlay City Police Department.

Investigators say Wagner likely was dead before he got buried and neither the collapse nor falling dirt could have caused the fatal injuries.

Police have sent a warrant request to the Lapeer County Prosecutor's Office, which will decide whether anyone should face criminal charges.

Wagner died on Sept. 12 at the Imlay Place Condos on Almont Avenue north of Newark Road. A 911 call reported a trench caved in on him and he was buried, Imlay City police say.

Two police officers jumped in the hole and began digging. They found Wagner's body in about five minutes, police say.