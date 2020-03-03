Police seek help finding 15-year-old missing for nearly a month

(3/3/2020) - Police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly a month.

Serenity Sturman was released from Oakland County Children's Village with a day pass to visit family in Ypsilanti. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says she ran away instead.

Family members reported Sturman missing after she was last seen in Ypsilanti on Feb. 8.

She is 5-foot-7 and 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on where Sturman can be found should call the sheriff's office at 248-858-4950.