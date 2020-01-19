Police seek information after 1 person killed inside Flint Township business

(01/19/20) - One person was shot and killed inside of a Flint Township business Saturday night.

The shooting happened inside Planet 3 Extreme Park on Miller Road around 10:30 p.m.

Police say "quick and courageous" actions of the business' employees helped them arrest the suspect, a 39-year-old woman from Flint.

She's in jail awaiting charges.

The victim is a 43-year-old man from Flint. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now police need help identifying the driver of a light-colored, crème or white SUV, that was backed into a parking space in the parking lot at Planet 3.

Police say that SUV was damaged by the suspect's blue Chevrolet Tahoe, which was parked next to it.

Anyone with information should contact the Flint Township Police Department (Det. McBride) at 810-600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 810-422-JAIL.

