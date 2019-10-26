Police seeking information in Saginaw County cold case

(10/26/19) -- Police are seeking the public's help in solving a cold case in Saginaw County.

On October 26, 1991, 29-year-old James Joseph Vogelaar Sr., was found dead in his home, which had been set on fire in the 11000 block of S. Turner Road in St. Charles Township.

Investigators initially ruled his death a homicide, but they do believe the house had been set on fire to hide evidence of the murder.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.