Police speak with 17-year-old after bomb threat at Carsonville Port Sanilac High School

(2/20/2020) - Police spoke with a 17-year-old student of Carsonville Port Sanilac High School and released him while they continue investigating a bomb threat.

A threat was found in a boy's bathroom around 8 a.m. Thursday. Students were evacuated to the nearby Carsonville Elementary School while police investigated the threat.

The Sanilac County Sheriff's Office K-9 team, which is trained in explosives detection, searched the school thoroughly and found nothing suspicious.

Staff and students helped police identify the 17-year-old suspect. Police released the boy while they continue processing evidence and generate final incident reports.

They plan to seek criminal charges when the investigation is complete.